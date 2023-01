Published:





Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Azubuike popularly known as Phyno, has debunked a claim that he is a sickle cell carrier.

He made this known in reaction to a post by a Twitter user on Wednesday.

The Twitter user identified as Ele Peter tweeted, “Since I heard Phyno has sickle cell the love tripled, I pray God grants him the strength to keep fighting❤️”

Responding to Peter, the rapper said, “Lol. No, I’m not sickle cell. Love to everyone fighting it tho(ugh)."





