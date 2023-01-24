Police Launch Investigation Into Abduction, Beheading Of Imo LGA Chairman ( His Last Picture Before Beheading)

Published:





The police in Imo State on Monday confirmed that a “technical investigation” has commenced into the abduction and killing of the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area (LGA) shared widely online.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, in a statement, said the command is aware of the “iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media.”

Okoye explained that in the video, a man suspected to be the abducted Ideato North LGA sole administrator is seen kneeling down, his hands tied and made to undergo an “inhuman act”.

This, he said, was followed up with his killing by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).





“The command wish to inform the good people of the State that, we are already on top of the situation following a high powered investigation team, inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+) and have since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video .

“However, the Command’s Tactical Teams are not relenting in their efforts to arrest and unravel the identity of the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the sole aim of bring them to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Command is using this medium to call on the good people of Ideato North Community and the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Police and other Security Agencies are working assiduously as adequate security measures has been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

“Also, advised all and sundry to assist the Police with credible information and to report any clandestine activities or suspicious person(s) seen in their community to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197,” the statement reads.

