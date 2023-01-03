3 Million Eye Balls Watch As The Black History And Lifestyle Awards Holds This February

Published:

The month of February is recognized in the United States of America and Canada as Black History Month, and there is a growing acceptance of this around the world. This February, the Black History and Lifestyle Awards company has decided to celebrate the best of African Greats at this spectacular award event in Nigeria.





Black history month is about celebrating our root and black excellence, hence the Black History and Lifestyle Award (BHLA) ceremony honors and commemorates the struggles, sacrifices, and extraordinary acts of service made by Africans throughout history and current. The BHLA awards recognize black heroes in all spheres of endeavor, including those who sacrificed their lives to secure the freedom we enjoy today and those who are still paving the road for the future. There are many distinct kinds of triumphs that merit recognition. But regardless of the degree of success, all admirable feats and successes share a great deal of tenacity, grit, and dedication. In search of a deep understanding among all, based on respect for each person’s ideology, opinion, religion, race, and gender, the ultimate goal is to increase the effective and beneficial use of knowledge and to create goodwill among people, nations, and governments.





This year the BHLA Show is featuring many exciting segments, the Award Night will include a high octane Runway Fashion Show, a Trade Exhibition Fair, a Hall of Fame, a Charity Ball and many exciting performances from Top artistes and comedians across the country.





The Hall of Fame/ Award night will reflect on Black history through celebrating the achievements of black heroes and heroines who epitomize excellence in their respective fields. This year we are awarding in 14 different categories; Education, Fashion, Leadership, IT, Politics, Sports etc. Voting is open to all, Africans from all countries and even in the Diaspora can start voting on the website now. Please cast votes for our Nominees at

https://www.blackhistoryandlifestyle.com/nominees

IT IS FREE!

This year’s Fashion Runway Show promises to feature and support talented youths such as House of SOTA, Tee Apparel and so many others to showcase their crafts in fashion and accessories.

The Trade Exhibition Fair is designed to connect business owners, buyers, journalists, and business partners, it aims to acknowledge, nurture appreciation for, raise awareness of, and build excitement for Afrocentric brands globally, by providing avenues for their products to be showcased, promoted, networked, and sold. The expo supports black business owners both locally and the diaspora, by promoting their brands to audiences and media partners home and abroad.





Speaking to the Convener; Mrs. Folashade Balogun, her vision is to use the BHLA platform to give honorary recognitions to pasts and present individuals who have impacted the world with their activism, talents, innovations and achievements. She noted that this 2nd edition is the Global Edition and was debuting in Lagos Nigeria, the second Show is slated for Los Angeles, while the final Show will be held in London later in the year.





A notable music chart buster will be headlining the show, supported by other performances from the King of Comedy, Ali Baba and other notable comedians.

The Live Awards Show, will be held on Sunday, 5th of February, 2023 at the Prestigious Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island Lagos. It is an evening of glitz, glamour and quality entertainment with your hostess and host for the night; Nancy Isime and Ayo Makun.

It promises to be sizzling as Fashionistas, Socialites, Entrepreneurs, Diplomats, Government Executives and Black Icons make their appearances on the Red Carpet, hosted by the fun and delectable duo of Eni Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo.





We look forward to an exciting Show and congratulate all the Nominees in advance.





