Old Naira Notes Deadline:Banks Shutdown ATMs

Published:

Banks have shut down many of their Automated Teller Machines across the country due to the shortage of new notes, according to findings

It was observed that many ATMs in Lagos, Abuja and other states were not functioning on Thursday as the demand for new notes rose ahead of January 31 deadline

A number of bank customers who spoke on the issue appealed to the CBN for an extension of the deadline.

A visit by CKN NEWS to Polaris , GTB , Keystone banks at CMD road Magodo Lagos found out that the banks have stopped dispensing both the old and new notes

At Zenith Bank located along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja, the ATMs did not dispense any cash.

The story was no different at Keystone Bank located at Obafemi Awolowo way, as the ATMs once again were empty, with frustrated customers wearing long faces due to the frustration of not being able to withdraw from the ATMs.

Along Ogunnusi road in the Ojodu area, our correspondent visited five banks — Eco Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Union Bank.

None of the banks’ ATMs dispensed cash, just as customers moved from one bank to another, complaining about the acute scarcity of naira notes at commercial banks across town.

A Polaris Bank customer, who gave his name as Gbeminiyi, while speaking at Mobolaji Bank Anthony, said he had been to at least five different banks in Ikeja but had been unable to withdraw from any of their ATMs.

“I’ve been to more than five banks this afternoon. None of them is paying. Each one of them always has a different story as to why they are not paying. Today I was at a fast food restaurant in Yaba. After eating, I tried paying with the old naira notes. They rejected it.”

A visit to other parts of the Ikeja axis of Lagos State where it was observed that ATMs were not even dispensing any cash at all except the FCMB branch located in the Oba Akran area which was dispensing new notes.





Source : Punch

Share This