Adamawa Guber Candidate Dies

Published:

Alhaji Aliyu Maina, the National Rescue Movement’s candidate for governor in Adamawa State, was declared dead on Thursday, one month before the general election.

He was said to have died on Wednesday, January 25 after a brief illness in Abuja, the same day the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, was confirmed dead.

According to report, the National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Olusola Afuye, confirmed the incident.

He said, “According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“He has been buried according to Muslim rite. We pray to Almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.

“We are also calling on all his family members, business and political associates to show late Maina’s family love and care during this mourning period.

Share This