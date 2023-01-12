Man Drowns At Ikoyi Link Bridge

Published:

A yet-to-be-identified man has been confirmed d€ad after drowning while riding on a jet ski at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways in Lagos State.

A statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, says the victim drowned as a result of speeding. He mentioned that efforts are being made to recover his body from the lagoon.





“It was discovered by the agency’s responders on duty at the lekki base that an unidentified male adult dr@wned at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways as a result of over speeding while he was riding on a jet ski at the said location.





Efforts are ongoing involving LASWA divers and LASEMA officials to retrieve the body of the adult male whose body has unfortunately sunk too deep to be rescued.''

