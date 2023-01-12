Breaking :Lawyer Confirms Arrest Of Doyin Okupe By DSS

Published:

The immediate past Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has reportedly been arrested by the Department of State Services at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

This was disclosed on Facebook by one of his lawyers, Tolu Babaleye, on Thursday.

According to him, Okupe was on his way to London.

He claimed that the DSS asked him to provide court processes where he paid the fine option following his money laundering conviction by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The reason according to source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Okupe? As of today, the man has no case to answer, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my client immediately as this is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person. This is unfair as the man’s health is fast failing,” he stated.

