LASG Hold Banquet For Visiting Buhari

A state banquet, was held in honour of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eko Hotels and suites. Also at this event, were Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives, the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other top dignitaries.





At the event, I reeled out our administration’s scorecard in the past four years, in line with our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. Some of which are;





-4 Mother and Child Centers (MCC) in Epe, Ajah, Badagry and Igando





A 500 bed psychiatric hospital currently under construction at Ketu-Ejirin





-A 280 bed General Hospital in Ojo





-A 130 bed New Massey street Children

Hospital, which when completed, will be the biggest children’s hospital in West Africa





-The 18.75 Eleko-Epe rigid pavement 6 lane expressway

-The construction and rehabilitation of hundreds of roads across the State, in Ikorodu, Ikeja, Ojokoro, Mushin, Lagos Island, Ajeromi, Ikoyi, VI, Lekki, Epe, Alimosho, Kosofe, Amuwo-Odofin, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, to mention a few.

