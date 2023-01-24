Baby Dies As Mother Fed Him Tramadol For Deep Sleep In Order To Go Clubbing

Published:

This was posted by an eyewitness on social

"this lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends."

"The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn't take him to the club. So what did this girl do?"





"She decided to give him tramadol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends."





"She gave her the tramadol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby died as a result of the hard drug she gave him😢





" Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well be@ten. Forces of law and order intervened and as of now the girl is under detention. The baby has been buried.





May the soul of the innocent baby rest in peace.

