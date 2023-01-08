Kidnapper Caught While Withdrawing Ransom Money In Ondo

Published:

A suspected kidnapper who abducted a six year-old girl in her mother’s car at a groceries shop in Akure, the capital of Ondo State has been arrested while trying to withdraw part of the ransom money.

The suspect had demanded N50 million to release the girl.

The suspect abducted the girl while her mother left her in her Toyota Corolla Car at Lafe Area, Akure, to go and shop for groceries for the family.

The mother of the girl, Mrs Chukwu-Ezedima, consequently reported the kidnapping of her daughter on Dec. 21, 2022, at 9.00p.m, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo State Command said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday.

Odunlami-Omisanya said that the suspect, who allegedly demanded N50 million from the family as ransom, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022 at a POS stand while trying to withdraw part of the money.

But she did not say if the ransom was paid in full.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, while the victim was rescued unhurt.

“The suspect will soon be arraigned in court,” the police spokesperson said.

