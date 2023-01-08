Gunmen Attack Train Station In Edo State, Many Passengers Kidnapped

Published:

Unspecified number of passengers have been kidnapped by suspected armed gunmen who attacked the train station at Igueben in Edo State

The Edo state police command confirmed that the gunmen who were armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the train station at about 4pm on Saturday 7th January shooting sporadically and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to warri..

The Edo state police Command say the Area Commander Irrua, the DPO of Igueben Division, and other men of the police have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunters with a view to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

According to the police, Bush Combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

