Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha also known as Jay Jay Okocha marks wedding with wife Nkechi.





He stated this on his Instagram page, ‘’Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the wife of my youth ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’’





The couple got married in 1997 and have been blessed with two beautiful kids.





