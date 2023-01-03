How Gunmen Killed President General Of Anyaoku , Osita Chidoka's Hometown

Published:

Gunmen have killed the President General of the Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Ike Okolo.





Hon. Okolo was shot dead at a filling station in the community about 8 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.





A gory video of him showed the community leader was shot while behind the wheels of his SUV.





His killers are yet to be identified, although there were speculations that it might be the handiwork of cult groups which are rampant in the community.





The slain leader was said to be very vocal against unknown gunmen and the cult-related siege in his community.

Obosi is the hometown of former Secretary General of Commonwealth Emeka Anyaoku and former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka

