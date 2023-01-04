INEC Receives Last Batch Of BVAS

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Tuesday, received the last batch of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation machines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, via the Commission's Twitter handle on Wednesday.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials of the Commission received the BVAS at the airport.





