Months After , Fr Mbaka Returns To Enugu , Adoration Ground

There was excitement on Wednesday morning as the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, returned to Adoration ground in Enugu State.





The fiery Catholic priest was transferred out of Adoration ministry after months of suspension.





The Catholic Bishop Enugu diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, had on June 3, banned Fr Mbaka, from commenting on partisan politics.





Shortly after the initial ban was lifted Mbaka violated the political neutrality and went into verbal attack on Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, describing him as a “stingy man.”





Following outrage and condemnation that trailed the attack on Obi, the Bishop issued a pastoral injunction on attendance to Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, and enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice.





The Bishop also advised Catholic faithfuls to also pray for Mbaka. Onaga had said, "In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated.





"And in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.





of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church," the bishop stated.





However, on Wednesday morning, hundreds of Mbaka's supporters trooped out on the road to welcome his return to Adoration. CKN News reports that Mbaka's supporters marched alongside a vehicle conveying him to Adoration Ground in Umuchigbo Nike caused serious traffic gridlock along old Emene - Abakaliki road.





The jubilant adorers as his supporters were fondly called were seen very excited as some were dancing along the road.

