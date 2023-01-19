I Had Four Miscarriages ..Psquare Paul Okoye Ex-wife Opens Up

Published:

Anita, the ex-wife of singer, Paul Okoye, of the PSquare music group, has revealed that she suffered four miscarriages.

She revealed this in an Instagram post on Wednesday, when she shared a flier for a Nigerian movie titled, 'The Wait.’

She wrote, “This movie had me on a rollercoaster of emotions. Having gone through four miscarriages myself, it undoubtedly reopened closed wounds. But look at me today.

“There is truly purpose in ‘The Wait’ and it truly is ‘WorthTheWait’. I am aware that occasionally silence can be unbearably loud. Trust God in his infinite mercy will (not) forsake you and it’s truly (a) privilege to #waitonGod. I am a living testimony.”

