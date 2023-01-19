Breaking :Explosion Rocks APC Rally In Port Harcourt

Published:

Many people were injured, on Thursday, when a twin explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressiives Congress at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.





Those injured included women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.





Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’

The Rivers State Police Command have not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of publishing this report

Share This