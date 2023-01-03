Governor Ugwuanyi's Media Aide, Samson Ezea Gifts Okada Riders Free Fuel





In the spirit of Christmas/ New Year celebrations and in appreciation of their unflinching support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration in Enugu state, the Special Adviser (SPA ) to Enugu State Governor On Media And Publicity, Hon. Samson Ezea, has gifted Okada riders in Aku free fuel, feted widows, less privileged and PDP members with bags of rice, cash, drinks and cartons of indomie noodles.





The over 150 Okada riders, who were happy and surprised with the gift of free fuel assembled at the Senom Oil and Gas Filling Station at Enu Orie Mgboko Aku on January 2nd, 2023 where they were dispensed with free fuel that was paid for by Hon. Ezea. The event was witnessed by passersby and party faithful that accompanied him to the station.





After the event of free fuel to all the Okada riders, Hon. Ezea hosted selected widows, less privileged persons, men, women and party members selected from the six wards in Aku and Udueme communities in house. They were gifted with bags of rice, cartons of indomie noodles, drinks and cash.





Speaking, Hon. Ezea, who congratulated the beneficiaries, also thanked them for the unflinching support they have been giving Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration in Enugu State.









" It is obvious that the last seven years plus of Governor Ugwuanyi's administration has been very eventful and impactful.





"We are highly appreciative and mindful of your continuous support for our government and party. Be assured that victory for PDP in 2023 is a victory for the people of Aku people. Aku people have benefitted immensely from PDP and PDP remains the best option for our people," Ezea said.





The events were witnessed by the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Igbo-Etiti West Constituency, Engr. Ebuka Ugwu, Aku PDP Ward Chairmen and other party faithful.