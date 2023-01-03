American NFL Player, Damar Hamlin, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Game

Published:

American football player, Damar Hamlin, is in a critical condition in the hospital after he collapsed during a game on Monday night.





Giving an update on Tuesday via it's Twitter handle, the Buffalo Bills, that he plays for said he is currently sedated.





The statement read, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."





