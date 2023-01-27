Governor Loses 36 Year Old Son One Year After Wedding

Published:

The Nasarawa State governor, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule has lost his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule.

It was gathered that the governor’s son died in Lafia in the late hours of Thursday, January 26, 2023.

CKN NEWS gathered that the deceased who got married to his first wife, Hajiya Sule, in June last year was Governor Sule’s eldest son.

Hassan was aged 36 as at the time of death

The demise of the governor’s son was confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday, January 27, 2023, by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023.





