2023 Police Conclude Training Of Mobile Commanders As IGP Tasks Officers To Be Professional

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has tasked Police Mobile Force (PMF) Commanders to teach their men to be professional, firm and decisive while deployed for the 2023 General Elections security management. The IGP gave the charge during the closing ceremony of a two-week combat training/seminar for heads of Police Mobile Force Squadrons and formations nationwide which held at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Monday 23rd January 2023.





The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the PMF, AIG Ali .A Janga psc, mni, emphasized the need to be apolitical and professional in their conduct and to exhibit all forms of humility and humanity while shunning corruption and all forms of illegality.





The IGP appreciated the host Commandant, PMF Training College, Ila Orangun, ACP Wilson Dankwano, PMF staff officers, and other resource persons for a wonderful training experience which afforded all the participants opportunity to deepen their knowledge through experience sharing and contemporary instruction.





The Inspector-General of Police has therefore assured that the Police, as the lead agency, and coordinating arrowhead for election security management in the country, is unrelenting in ensuring that its officers are adequately prepared and ready for a secured and peaceful electoral process to bequeath to Nigerians free, fair, credible, and acceptable elections in 2023.









CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra,

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters, Abuja.

