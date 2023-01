Published:

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has emerged as the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The appointment was recognized and rectified by the National Executive Council (NEC) of APGA today Friday 13th January, 2023.

Prof. Soludo replaced the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.





