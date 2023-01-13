Delta 2023, Omo-Agege And The Burden Of Guilt... By Patricia Elue Writing From Igbuzo

Published:

Our people say that the person with body or mouth ordour does not know that he is stinking. Others are put off by the stench, but the body and mouth ordour owner does not know that he is an irritant. This proverb applies to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege. He winces or cringes on hearing his rejected name of Augustine. Omo-Agege has a political body ordour and he stinks morally. Omo-Agege has thrown caution to the wind and has entered the marketplace to dance naked in the name of campaigning to be governor. He has been going round Delta State telling lies and blackmailing two good men, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Delta State governorship candidate of the PDP.

Omo-Agege’s recent show of shame and was at Otor-Udu where he went to campaign for imaginary votes. Without a valid manifesto or anything reasonable to say to the hired listeners, Omo-Agege poured abuses on Governor Okowa and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori. All the accusations he made against both men were actually the things he is heavily guilty of. That was why one of the people at the rally said that Omo-Agege was suffering a big burden of guilt which he has psychologically been struggling to transfer to Okowa and Oborevwori. It is clear that the mental rigour and psychological strain of campaigning are becoming too much for Agege to bear and he is heavily weighed down. His only therapy is to be vindictive through telling lies and transferring the burden of guilt to his opponents.

Omo-Agege lied that Oborevwori chased companies away from Osubi and Uvwie, but he failed to mention the companies. The reality is that the bad economic policy of Omo-Agege’s APC federal government it was that destroyed companies all over Nigeria. Omo-Agege is actually guilty of what he is accusing Oborevwori of. Omo-Agege is an extortionist who extorted contractors in Delta State from 2004 to 2007 and made all the contractors to run from the State. He virtually hijacked all government projects and turned the State into an abandoned project state. He also accused Oborevwori of being a tout, thug and of dubious character. Is that so? Who can be more of a tout, thug or of dubious character than Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege who introduced thuggery into Delta State politics in 2006? Has he forgotten that he is an expert in ballot box snatching? As for being a dubious character, can Omo-Agege tell us why he dropped his name Augustine? He committed fraud and forgery in America and the long arms of the Law caught up with him. That was the reason he fled to Nigeria with just a pair of trousers and a shirt on his back.

Omo-Agege said that the next governor of Delta State must be academically sound, mentally equipped and must have basic knowledge of development economics. We agree with this and by that Omo-Agege stands disqualified. Omo-Agege is academically harebrained. He couldn’t make good grades in WAEC and JAMB but his father’s influence got him admission to study Law in UNIBEN. Painfully, his father’s influence couldn’t prevent him from making a third class degree and a pass at the Nigerian Law School. His lack of mental capacity didn’t allow him to practice law for one day. He ran to America to do a Master’s degree in Law in a back of the wood university, but he was too academically weak to finish. The only assignment given to him at the National Assembly was the Constitution review in which he failed woefully despite hiring political scientists and senior lawyers to help him as in the case of “expo”, but he still failed because he doesn’t understand anything about the process of nation building. He also talks about development economics but his badly written manifesto reads like a village document that lacks economic considerations. His idea is actually to become the governor of Orogun since he is presently the senator of Orogun. What does he know about development economics? On the other hand, Okowa is an extraordinarily brilliant man who became a medical doctor at age 22. Okowa is a development thinker any day and he is one of the most brilliant politicians in Nigeria today. Oborevwori made upper second class for his BSc and also made a very good grade for his MSc. To strengthen his capacity, he has attended many certificate programmes in universities across the world specializing on legislative leadership, development studies and management. Oborevwori has shown exceptional academic and mental capacity presiding over Nigeria’s most dynamic House of Assembly for nearly seven years now. Oborevwori studies and evaluates motions and bills rigously. Omo-Agege used to boast that he has no time and patience for reading. He believes in action as in stealing mace. Yet, he talks about intellectual capacity.

Omo-Agege described Okowa as a very wicked man without saying why or giving any instance of wickedness. Can anybody be more wicked than Ovie Omo-Agege who betrayed his benefactor Chief James Ibori, by releasing sensitive documents to the EFFC, and stabbing the man who gave him his senate ticket Great Ogboru in the back? Why is Omo-Agege pretending to be a moral barometer whereas he is an embodiment of wickedness?

Omo-Agege sees politics as organized criminality. He is a political prostitute who changed political parties five times in five months. He was a pest who destroyed government coffers between 2004 and 2007 and his house in Orhomuru-Orogun held more cash than what some three states could not boast of having. He hijacked projects, extorted contractors and appropriated DESOPADEC as his cash cow. Omo-Agege stole the 100 billion naira meant for the polytechnic in Orogun until the EFFC was to be told. He rendered the NDDC useless wanting to get his men to be in charge so that he could loot the place and use the money for election. Was it not Omo-Agege who stole the mace in the senate? Has he forgotten? He is also heavily into budget padding in the senate. He stole billions of naira meant for roads and other infrastructure in Edo and Delta States.

Omo-Agege should take a look at the mirror and he will see a fraudster, a betrayer, a mace thief, an extortionist who is not fit and proper to be governor of Delta State. By the way, which Delta State does Omo-Agege want to govern? Is it the Delta State he has been fighting to destroy since 2006 by working against rotational and zoning arrangement? Agege’s plan is to make sure that only the Urhobo rule Delta State for eternity. This must not be allowed to be. Deltans should reject him because he is lying the way the APC lied against the PDP and President Jonathan in 2015. The APC came into power and has destroyed Nigeria. Let us not allow Omo-Agege to destroy Delta State. Let the burden of guilt weigh Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege down.

Share This