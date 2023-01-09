Gospel Artiste, Moses Bliss Gift Lawyer N5m

Published:

Nigeria gospel artiste Moses Bliss has gifted his lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi five million naira.

Responding to the surprise gift, Olajengbesi wrote on his Facebook page on how the gospel artiste credited his account with five million naira.

He said, ‘’Wow! This is so unsolicited! Thank you Moses Bliss! Thank God for Grace and blessings of Good people. Minister Moses Bliss called me just now that I should come let's go to church and I told him I am doing my church at home, i said my mood is low, that I am broke and he responded it is well. 5mins later I saw alert of #5M in my account and he sent a voice note saying use this to support yourself. God bless you my brother and the only man of God that I know’’





