Breaking :Raymond Dokpesi Released After Initial "Detention " In London

Dr Raymond Dokpesi , founder of Daar Communications Plc has been released after an initial detention in London

This is a press statement issued by DAAR Communications and obtained by CKN News

FOUNDER DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC, RAYMOND DOKPESI RELEASED AFTER INCIDENT IN LONDON AIRPORT

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D) has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2022.

Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.





