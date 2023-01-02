Former Imo Governor Ohakim Speaks On How He Escaped Death ,Four Police Escorts Killed

Published:

A former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, on Monday escaped death leading to the death of four of his police orderlies.

Fleeing gunmen attacked his convey and burnt it when they were unable to capture the ex governor.

Ohakim, governor of Imo state between 2007 and 2011 was attacked at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening.

Ohakim who escaped by whiskers had his backup vehicle bombed, leaded to the death of the four policemen in his convey.

It was gathered that Ohakim was with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen struck.

A source close to the ex governor disclosed that it took the brevity of the driver of the ex governor for him to escape.

The source said ” his excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

” Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him burnt.”

It was also gathered that a reinforcement came from Owerri, the State capital and escorted him to his house.

Ohakim who spoke on the matter said it was by the grace of God that he escaped the ambush

He confirmed that it was the bullet proof vehicle he was riding in that saved him from death

