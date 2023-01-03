BurnaBoy Apologises To Fans, blames Organisational Structure For Delay

Published:

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, has apologised to his fans for the delay at his Lagos concert on Sunday.





The singer said he wasn’t late, neither was his band late; he blamed organisational structure and infrastructure for the delay.





He said, “Lagos, I love you but i can’t do this again. The organisational structure and infrastructure are not there for the complexities of my audio and production needs.





“Let’s be clear, I wasn’t late, my band wasn’t late. We pride ourselves on being highly professional, especially with our stage craft. There were three options available to me: wait for audio to be fixed and delay the show, come out at 11pm as planned with no sound or call breach of contract, and pull the plug.”





Share This