FG Orders Closure Of 2nd Niger Bridge For More Works

Published:

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN, has ordered the closure of the Second Niger Bridge and sections of other major roads earlier opened to ease traffic for the 2022 Christmas celebrations.





He gave the directive in Abuja, on Wednesday. This, he said is to enable contractors return to site to complete work on the various projects.





This was contained in a statement signed by Engr. Folorunso Esan, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.





The statement read in part, “Recall that barricades were removed at all construction sites on December 15,2022 for ease of movement to reduce travel time during the yuletide season.





“Contractors are now set to resume work on major highways especially the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway( from OPIC to the old toll gate ) and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway (around Kawo on the Kaduna-Zaria Section).





“To this end the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN has directed that construction barricades be returned at construction sites for safety purposes with effect from Tuesday, January 10,2023.





“The Second Niger Bridge will, however, remain closed for public use with effect from Sunday, January 15,2023 for continuation of work on the completion of the access roads to the bridge.





“The Honourable Minister seeks the patience and understanding of motorists and members of the public on this action aimed at completing the on-going projects.“

Share This