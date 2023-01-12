49.5m Men, 44.4m Women To Vote In 2023 Polls ..INEC

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 93,469,008 registered voters, comprising 49,054,162 males and 44,414,846 females are eligible to vote in this year’s general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with the 18 registered political parties.

This is as he also said that there is no plan to shift, postpone or cancel the elections and other schedules of activities, urging Nigerians to ignore such insinuations.

According to him, 49,054,162 male and 44,414,846 female, will vote in the 2023 polls to elect the president, governors, national and state assembly members.

A breakdown of the figure, showed that the males constitute 52.5 per cent, while the females make up 47.5 per cent of the total figure.

The statistics also show that Lagos State has 7,060,195 registered voters to top the list, with Kano State was next with 5,921,370 and Ekiti State was the least with 987,647 registered voters.

