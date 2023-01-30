Enugu 2023: Teachers' Massive Support For Governor Ugwuanyi, PDP Candidates By Samson Ezea

Published:

Demonstrating genuine love, support and appreciations to the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates ahead of 2023 elections, Enugu teachers have proven to be valued allies of the Government of the day.

The teachers, who have enjoyed the best of relationships and conducive working environment under Governor Ugwuanyi's administration have continued to altruistically solidarise with the Governor and other PDP candidates ahead of 2023 general elections.

Not too long after their successful and well-attended 2023 Enugu State Teachers Summit at Micheal Okpara Square, Enugu, where they turned out enmasse and unanimously endorsed the PDP governorship candidate, Bar. Peter Mbah, citing his pedigree, credibility and agenda to transform the education sector in the state, there was another mammoth crowd at the newly constructed Township Stadium, Nsukka, as the jubilant teachers and students from Enugu North Senatorial District under the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) gathered on Sunday, January 29, 2023 to thank God for the emergence of students of Enugu State as the best in the 2022 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

They also used the occasion to conduct a prayer rally in support of Enugu State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and other PDP candidates in the state, in appreciation of the governor’s exemplary leadership qualities and commitment to the welfare of the teachers as well as the entrenchment of peace and good governance in the state.





It would be recalled that apart from recruiting more than 5,000 Primary School Teachers and more than 1000 Secondary School Teachers, Governor Ugwuanyi's administration has constructed, reconstructed and equipped more than 1,850 dilapidated primary and secondary schools across the state. These are in addition to teachers being paid promptly and regularly.

Even the primary schools teachers who went on strike sometime last year, demanding for minimum wage, at a time many states were owing their teachers monthly salaries, were paid minimum wage by Governor Ugwuanyi.

These feats are unprecedented in the history of teachers/ government relationships in Enugu state since its creation, and as such, no sensible person should be surprised by the ongoing show of appreciation by teachers.

