Amotekun Arrests Alleged Child Rapist

Published:

Operatives of the Western Security Network Agency, Amotekun Osun Corps, have arrested a serial child rapist, Yisa Aderibigbe.

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, in a statement at the weekend said the suspect was arrested on Thursday January 26, following a tip-off by residents after allegedly raping two minors in Osogbo, the state capital.

It was gathered that Yisa lured the two minors who were aged 5 and 7 years old to an uncompleted building in the Ayepe area of Osogbo and raped them.

Adewinmbi also stated that investigation revealed that the suspect is a notorious and serial rapist.

"Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime. I want to thank the residents of the area, who informed us about the incident. I want to appreciate them for their support,” he said in the statement.

He said the suspect had been transferred to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.

While reiterating the commitment of the corps to fighting criminal activities in the state, Adewinmbi said Amotekun will always work with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

The corps commander, who warned that it is wrong to politicize criminality, added that efforts must be geared towards ensuring that the people are well-protected, in conjunction with other security agencies.

Share This