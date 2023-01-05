Breaking : Renowned Academician , Prof Ayo Olukotun Is Dead

Published:

A renowned Professor of Mass Communications and Journalism Prof Ayo Olutokun is dead

CKN News learnt that Prof. Ayo Olukotun, a former student leader , renowned political scientist and media scholar died today.

He was the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance, Political Science Department, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.





A highly regarded newspaper columnist, Olukotun's articles have greatly contributed to the shaping of public policy and discourse in the past three decades.

He has, over the years, written exciting columns for the Daily Times, The Guardian, Compass, Punch and several other frontline newspapers,





As an academic, he has lectured at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos and Lagos State University.

He was a visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He has also served as a distinguished professor and head, Department of Political Science and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lead City University.









Share This