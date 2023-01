Published:

The body of Pope Benedict has been laid to rest in Vatican , Rome

Pope Francis les the funeral mass for late Pope emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter's Square in the Vatican City on Thursday.

A mass choir also sang at the Mass for the first pontiff to have resigned since the Middle Ages.

Benedict's plain, cypress wood coffin sits in Vatican Square, which is packed with attendees.

The Pope emeritus died on Saturday.





Photo credit: AFP, VaticanNews





