Bizarre : 16 Blind Folded Ladies Escort Pretty Mike To Social Event

Published:

Popular Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has kicked off the year with his numerous wedding party drama. In his usual fashion, the socialite made a statement with his entrance as he decided to lead in 16 blindfolded ladies who used him as their guide.

Pretty Mike himself had one of his eyes covered as a one-eyed king and as he walked in, people at the party fixed their attention and gazes on him. In his caption, the socialite revealed that his entourage is a representation of what Nigeria has become, a land of blind people led by a one-eyed blind man.

Share This