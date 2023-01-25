Alleged N72.4m Fraud: Court Grants Defendant N25m Bail, Adjourns Till March 21

Published:

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, granted bail in the sum of N25m to one Onoja Peter, who is being prosecuted by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a six-count charge bordering on an alleged fraud to the tune of N72,449,000.





Onoja, who was first arraigned on December 1, 2022, is accused of stealing the said money belonging to the National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employee, NUBTE, an offence contrary to Section 278 (1) (a) and (b) and Section 285 (1) of the Criminal of Lagos State of Nigeria 2021.









