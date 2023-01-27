27 State Assemblies Forward 35 Constitution Amendment Bills To NASS, Shoot Down LG Autonomy

Published:

The National Assembly has eaten the humble pie by bowing to the 36 state governors over the refusal of autonomy for local government councils as proposed in the 44 constitution amendment bills forwarded to state houses of assembly for concurrence in March 2022.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has directed its Clerk, Sani Tambuwal, to as a matter of urgency, transmit the 35 bills that have so far met the requirement of the provision of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act.

States reject Local Government autonomy

A bill seeking financial and legislative autonomy for local governments has been rejected by state houses of assembly.

This was announced on Tuesday, January 24, by the national assembly. It was revealed that 35 constitution amendment bills have been passed by state assemblies.

Opeyemi Bamidele, a federal lawmaker from Ekiti who presented the report on the bills, said 35 bills have been considered by 27 state houses of assembly.

States which have passed a resolution on the bills include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, and Yobe.

Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara state houses of assemblies are yet to send their reports on the bills and they've been asked to forward their resolutions.

The national assembly's clerk has been asked to transmit 35 constitution amendment bills passed by state assemblies to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

This resolution was reached following the adoption of a motion by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and 66 other lawmakers.

