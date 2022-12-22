Woman Arrested For Kidnapping 13-year-old In Ogun

Published:

Police operatives in Ogun State, Tuesday 20th of December arrested a 27-year-old woman identified as Mariam Ayila for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl, Sofiat Yusau.





The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbara divisional headquarters by one Ismail Yusau, who said that he sent his daughter on an errand to Agbara market at about 11 am of the day, only to receive a strange call some hours after from an unknown person who informed him that his daughter had been kidnapped and that if he didn't send the sum of N250,000 as ransom, he would never set his eyes on the girl again.





Following the report, the DPO Agbara division, CSP Abiodun Salau, mobilized his Crack Detectives, who embarked on technical & intelligence-based investigation. Their efforts yielded positive results when the suspect was traced to her hideout at Atan ota area, where she was promptly arrested & the little girl was rescued unhurt

