Wike Gives Out His Jacket, Hat At Project Inauguration ( Pictures)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Thursday, handed out his jacket and hat to members of the audience during a project inauguration.

Wike inaugurated the Rumuodogho Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area on Thursday. During his speech, he suddenly said, “The heat is too much abeg,” and started to remove his jacket. Then he looked at the audience and asked in Pidgin English,





“I should dash you?” He beckoned on the beneficiary and threw the jacket to him.

He also threw his hat and it was grabbed by a woman.

