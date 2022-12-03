LP Vice Presidential Candidate Slams Tinubu For Verbal Attacks On Peter Obi

Published:

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has lashed out at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, for dismissing Obi and saying he would not mention his name

Baba-Ahmed also accused the APC of anchoring its campaign strategy against Obi on spreading false information across the polity.

He said this on Thursday at a Labour Party press conference held in Abuja.

Baba-Ahmed said, “Earlier attempts to discredit the Obi’s candidacy through fabricated allegations of demolition of mosques, internal deportation of northerners, issuance of ID cards to northerners, and ethnic hostilities were all conclusively proven to be false and without basis.

“As if those were not enough, just a few days ago, the presidential candidate of the APC speaking in Delta State, and referring to our presidential candidate, said that it was a disgrace to mention his name. While our candidate is quite comfortable with not being mentioned, it is most unpresidential, indecorous and disrespectful from the candidate who claims (its) his turn at Nigerian Presidency.

“APCs strategy against Peter Obi now appears very clearly centered on promoting falsehood, in addition to empty and derogatory personal attacks, and of course this is because they can find no contentious points of negativity to push.”

Share This