It was a surprising moment for passersby at Cappa/Oshodi on Thursday when a moving train halted for a man who sat absent-mindedly on the rail track.





The man was resting on his hands placed on his knees while ignoring the blasting horns of the train.





The man, who looked disheveled, when asked why he ignored the warnings, said he was on his way to Arena Shopping Complex when he lost N35,000.





He said the shock of the loss numbed him.

