Bolanle Raheem Death : Gov Sanwoolu Visits IGP Usman Baba

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today visited the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba over the killing of Barr Omobolanle Raheem by a pplice officer





His post on the visit





I paid a visit to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali at the Police headquarters in Abuja, where I stressed that there will be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of late Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, who was killed on Christmas Day by a police officer.





The outcome of investigations of this case is very important to us as a Government, and the people of Lagos State. We need to get a sense of how soon the erring officer will be charged to court.





Everyone deserves to know the process that will lead to justice for the victim and her loved ones.





There is urgent need for us to ensure that incidents like this are reduced to the barest minimum, and most importantly eradicated. And what Government can do, that we are not currently doing which can help the Nigerian Police with their orientation, and a total overhaul of standards and procedures.





While we give the family the privacy they deserve during this difficult and painful period, we will monitor the situation with the leadership of the Police force, deliver justice to late Bolanle’s family.

Share This