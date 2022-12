Published:





Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has cried out after losing her valuables to robbers in London.

She made this known via her Snapchat on Wednesday.

She wrote, “Just got robbed in London. I am speechless. All my valuables are gone. Gosh, how could this happen to me.”





This is coming days after the Federal Government warned Nigerians about increased spate of robberies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

