Popular Singer Dies Hours After Wedding

Country singer, Jake Flint, has died over the weekend, just hours after marrying his fiancée, Brenda.





The cause of his death is still unknown.





Jake's manager, Brenda Cline, confirmed the news and shared a picture she took with the late singer on her Facebook page on Monday.





She wrote, “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract.





“That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership. Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career. We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday. Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss.





“We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends.”





Flint died aged 37.









