Published:

Seyi, son of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, led a delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president is currently in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

The delegation included members of the youth wing of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council.

In November, the younger Tinubu led a solidarity march in Kano to galvanise support for the APC presidential campaign.

Share This