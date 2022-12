Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, took its presidential campaign to the federal capital territory (FCT).

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP standard-bearer, and Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, were present at the rally held at the Eagle Square.

The governors of the opposition party that attended the rally included Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Share This