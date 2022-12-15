Popular Deejay Twitch Commits Suicide

Published:

Popular disc jockey Stephen Boss aka DJ Twitch has committed suicide

CKN News gathered that the father of three was found dead few hours ago

No reason was given on why he decided to take his own life as investigation continues

Most people have taken to social media to Mourns him

Depression is being adduced for his action

Michelle Obama Pays Tribute





I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. Stephen was an incredible force—someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone. There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988.

