Police Officer Who Killed His Two Girlfriends Commits Suicide In Jail

The South African police officer, accused of killing his two girlfriends has been found dead in his cell at Westville prison.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, who confirmed on Monday, December 19, 2022, said that Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane had taken his life.

“He committed suicide by hanging,” Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.

Police had been notified, and an inquest into the death in custody had been launched.

It was previously reported that Sikhakhane allegedly murdered Sthembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18, both from KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest, in October.

It is alleged that the officer, who was stationed at Hillcrest police station, was dating both women at the time of the murders.

Sikhakhane, 27, who faced two murder charges abandoned his bail application last month and requested a magistrate from outside the Pinetown district to handle his case.

However in a U-turn last week Sikhakhane’s attorney told the court he intended to reapply for bail.

Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu told the court last week they received the postmortem results and are waiting for ballistic results and video footage. Regarding the requested date, Xulu said the investigating officer was going on leave until January 15.

The case was adjourned to January 19 for a formal bail application. Xulu said the state would oppose bail.

Action SA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, who attended the case, said: “The families were hoping to get closure by hearing from him of what really happened and why he killed them. Unfortunately, the families will never get answers because Mlungisi decided to commit suicide yesterday inside Westville prison.

“We hope correctional services will investigate he was able to hang himself inside the prison cell."

A petition which was started by Majozi’s relative Precious Ndwalane on Change.org, has gained over 8,000 signatures in opposition to Sikhakane’s bail application, before he decided to kill himself.

