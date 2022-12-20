EFCC Auctions Seven Forfeited Cars In Ilorin

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 auctioned seven cars, which are subjects of final forfeiture orders in Ilorin, Kwara State.





The process started on Monday, December 19, 2022 with the display of the cars for public inspection at No 11, Catchment Road, Adjacent Noktel Hotel, GRA, Ilorin to provide opportunity for bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.





The exercise, which is a continuation of the auction taking place across the Commands of the Commission, was done in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.





The auctioned vehicles are Lexus IS350 2007 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model, White coloured Mercedes Benz 2007 model, Gold Porche 2005 model, Red coloured Toyota Camry 2008 model, Grey coloured Honda Accord 2007 model and Ash coloured Toyota Camry 2009 model.





In a remark before the auction, the Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE II Michael Nzekwe, appealed to bidders to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines for a seamless auction.





He reiterated the integrity of the arrangement as well as the Commission’s determination to ensure the exercise was transparent.





Speaking at the end of the auction, Agbetola Ismail who won a Mercedes Benz 2007 model expressed happiness for emerging a lucky winner in the auction. He thanked the EFCC for making the process open and transparent.





A Secretary of Auctioneers in Kwara State, Joshua Bamidele Afolayan, said, "I was here yesterday during the inspection and today we came back for the auction exercise and it was really well organized”.





He expressed satisfaction with the EFCC for handling the auction process in a most professional way and urged other Agencies of Government to emulate it.





Also, a representative of Civil Society Organisations, Musa Aliyu, described the process as “flawless and transparent” urging other Government Agencies to emulate it.





"It was transparent and the auctioneers gave equal opportunity to all to bid publicly. Nobody was intimidated. I must also commend the EFCC for the publicity because the turnout today was a clear indication of a well-publicized exercise", he said.









