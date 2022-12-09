Photo Of Dbanj After Release From ICPC Detention

Published:

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has released popular musician, Daniel Oladapo aka D’banj.





D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, shared photos of the freed singer on his Facebook page on Friday.





He wrote, “D'banj released on self recognizance after ICPC could not find anything incriminating on him. He is clean. It is an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of 900m Naira without any evidence, yet made public unconfirmed. The Chairman and entire officers of ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organisation was used for such shameful publicity against an innocent man.”





Share This