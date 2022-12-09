Come Out, Go To Jail, Esiso Dares APC"s Delta North Senatorial Candidate, Says Nwoko Has No Opposition, As PDP Campaign Train Hits Ndokwa East

Published:

Prince Ned Nwoko, the Delta North Senatorial candidate has been declared as not having any opponent to contest against him for the Senatorial seat in the red Chambers of the National Assembly.





PDP State Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, a Barrister-at-law, made the declaration during the Party's Ward campaigns in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.





Esiso said: " The man needed for Delta North in the Senate is Prince Ned Nwoko. He has no opposition. The one that should have been his opponent has gone into hiding, and he dares not come out. If he comes out, he will be arrested and taken to jail. So, this is your Senatorial candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko."





Esiso slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for saying that he would continue with the programmes of the Buhari administration, saying: "Bola Tinubu said he would continue with what Buhari is doing - Holy Ghost Fire!

"He wants to continue with the suffering the Buhari administration brought to Nigeria; rice is beyond the reach of Nigerians, cost of fuel is unbearable," Esiso said.





He then called on the people to retrieve the country from the stranglehold of the APC Federal Government by casting their votes for the PDP Presidential ticket of Atiku-Okowa. "Chase out APC from Government with your votes for PDP," the PDP Delta State Chairman said. He congratulated the Ward leadership for doing a great job of keeping PDP supporters together and for mobilising them for the Ward campaigns.





Earlier, the Chairman of Delta North PDP and campaign leader, Elder Moses Iduh urged members of the Wards not to allow themselves to be sweet-talked to leave the party. "Don't be deceived. Vote for people who will work to better the lives of youths, those who know that youths exist," he said.





Accordingly to him, PDP is the only party that can return this nation back to normalcy. "PDP has all it takes. There's hope for Nigeria with PDP," Iduh said, adding: " Use your votes to drive APC Federal Government into the bottomless pit."





While introducing the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, Sir Monday Onyeme, Iduh said Onyeme has been empowering people in Ndokwa East when he was alone, pointing out that as Deputy Governor he would do better. "Atiku-Okowa will change this nation, they will be blessing to this nation," Iduh said.





Meanwhile, Wards in Ndokwa East Local Government Area were upbeat for PDP, when the Delta North Campaign train hit the area Thursday.





Ward 7, Ase, Ward 8, Ward 5, Ward 3, and Ward 2, were all agog for the party with PDP supporters rooting their support for the party and its candidates.





Campaign co-ordinator for Ndokwa East LGA, Elder Chike Ugwummadu while welcoming the campaign train assured that all the Wards in the Local Government are PDP compliant, and that each Ward will deliver all votes for all PDP candidates in the five-over-five pattern.





At Ward 5, Aboh, PDP chieftain, and former commissioner, Dr. George Ugbomah while greeting members of the campaign train declared that the Ward is PDP and will deliver five-over-five for the party.

Some of the Ward Chairmen made passionate appeals to the PDP to help assuage the community people's sufferings in matters affecting their terrain.

Share This